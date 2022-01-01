Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 135 / 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) and Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский