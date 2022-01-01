You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 71 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~71.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 5x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.