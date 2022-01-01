You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 71 against 57.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142 vs 153.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~67.7% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9.1 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1440:1 sRGB color space 100% 54% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +17% 350 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 13.2 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +5% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.