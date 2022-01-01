Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 187-255% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

