You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1664 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 187-255% higher FPS

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +340% 13.2 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.