Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 142 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский