You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (142 vs 181.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~80.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 18 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits ROG Strix SCAR 18 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz - GPU boost clock 1975 MHz - FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 80 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 18 +87% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.