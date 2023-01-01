Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
76 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD):
    - One of the memory slots is soldered onto the board (8GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Flow X13 GV301
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Strix G15 G513
10. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский