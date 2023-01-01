You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs) Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +9% 350 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +170% 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD): - One of the memory slots is soldered onto the board (8GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.