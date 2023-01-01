Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.1%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|545 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8088
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|48
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS
4.884 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD):
- One of the memory slots is soldered onto the board (8GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
