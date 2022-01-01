Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
