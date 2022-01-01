You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80.5 against 71 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~64% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1736:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits Alienware x14 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +115% 13.2 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.