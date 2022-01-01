Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x14

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Dell Alienware x14
Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80.5 against 71 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~64%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1736:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +115%
13.2 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
