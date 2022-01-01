Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80.5 against 71 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131 vs 142 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~64%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1736:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.6%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +8%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +22%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +9%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +14%
11773
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
