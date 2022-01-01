You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +17% 350 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 501 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +115% 13.2 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 87.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.