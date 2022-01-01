You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Can run popular games at about 1845-2516% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 71 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142 square inches)

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +59% 350 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 8 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +3355% 13.2 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.