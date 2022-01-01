Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 1845-2516% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 71 against 64 watt-hours
- Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
- 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 3561 +2%
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8088
6369
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1489
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10359
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|0.382 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
