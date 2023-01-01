You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 83 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 848:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.2% Adobe RGB profile - 73.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +17% 350 nits Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 200 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 922 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz - GPU boost clock 1975 MHz - FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +77% 13.2 TFLOPS Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 8.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.