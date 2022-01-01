You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 41 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.7 vs 142 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +17% 350 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +836% 13.2 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

