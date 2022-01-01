Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Victus 15 (2022 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Victus 15 (2022 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~73.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +313%
13.2 TFLOPS
Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
6. HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
7. HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD) or HP Omen 16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский