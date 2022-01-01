Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or MateBook 16s (2022) – what's better?

Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
MateBook 16s (2022)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1829:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.5%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 238 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 87.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

