Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1829:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|64.5%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|238 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +24%
10066
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +11%
1652
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +14%
11855
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|87.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
