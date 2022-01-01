You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2520 x 1680 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 84 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~85.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1829:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.7% Adobe RGB profile - 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.5% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +17% 350 nits MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 238 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +836% 13.2 TFLOPS MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.