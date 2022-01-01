You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 75 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 95 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 389 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +313% 13.2 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 68.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.