You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 2250 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 13.2 TFLOPS Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +7% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 - Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.