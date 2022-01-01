Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~74.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 95 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский