Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 71 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142 vs 153.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~67.7%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 53.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1363:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 689 gramm 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.4 dB 76.3 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский