Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 515-702% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.2 vs 142 square inches)

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1280:1 sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 69% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +17% 350 nits Swift 3 (SF314-511) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 314 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +936% 8.7 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-511) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.1 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

