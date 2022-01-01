Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский