Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 71 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 142 square inches)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9888
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1685
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|-
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
