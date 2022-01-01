Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 62 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 71 against 62 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 142 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

