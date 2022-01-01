Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 214% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 350 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~86%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

