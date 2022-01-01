Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
