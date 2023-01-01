You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1620 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (132.1 vs 142 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 689 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +24% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 73.4 dB - Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.