You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1800 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon 660M RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 71 against 67 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (96.9 vs 142 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 25560:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon 660M TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +496% 8.7 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.