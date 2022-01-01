You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142 vs 185.4 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 71 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~69% Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +17% 350 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +59% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

