Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 71 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~69%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

