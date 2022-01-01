Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 71 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (91.1 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~88.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

