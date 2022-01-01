Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP ENVY 13

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (92.4 vs 142 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 43.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1839:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.4%
Response time - 47 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 12 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +208%
8.7 TFLOPS
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

