Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (92.4 vs 142 square inches)

17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~81.8% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 43.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1839:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.5% Adobe RGB profile - 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.4% Response time - 47 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits ENVY 13 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 95 W 12 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +208% 8.7 TFLOPS ENVY 13 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.