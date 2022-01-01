Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (92.4 vs 142 square inches)
- 17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|43.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1839:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.4%
|Response time
|-
|47 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|284 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1634
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10150
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1685
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14371
4830
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|12 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|-
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
