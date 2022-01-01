Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP ENVY 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours
- 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|51.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|1000%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|689 gramm
|663 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +5%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +3%
10204
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +5%
1734
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +4%
12354
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
