You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 66 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 71 against 66 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.8 vs 142 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 171 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.6 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 16 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits Spectre x360 13 (2022) +186% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.