Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
6. Alienware x17 R1 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
8. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский