Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~90.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.1 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 W 130 W Weight of AC adapter 690 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 115 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) +19% 8.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

