Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 vs Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 and Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 73.6 against 60 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (126.5 vs 147.6 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 15APH8
vs
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches		 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
LOQ 15APH8
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 170 W
Weight of AC adapter 556 / 858 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~79.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

