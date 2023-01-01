Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 vs Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15APH8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 73.6 against 60 watt-hours
- 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (126.5 vs 147.6 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches
|327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.5%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync (configurable)
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
LOQ 15APH8
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|170 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|556 / 858 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 15APH8 +5%
2012
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 15APH8 +6%
9706
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 15APH8 +4%
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 15APH8 +3%
13290
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~79.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
