Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches
|360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
|Area
|998 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.4%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|860 grams
|820 / 1361 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +3%
1962
1898
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +32%
10743
8114
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +5%
1746
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +44%
14656
10143
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
