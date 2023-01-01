Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~86% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray White, Black Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness LOQ 16APH8 +17% 350 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W Weight of AC adapter 860 grams 720 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.9 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance LOQ 16APH8 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +25% 8.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.