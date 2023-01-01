Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16APH8 or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

61 out of 100
Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.7 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 16APH8
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~86%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 60 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
LOQ 16APH8 +17%
350 nits
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 860 grams 720 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.9 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
LOQ 16APH8
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +25%
8.9 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
2. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs LOQ 15IRH8
3. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs LOQ 16IRH8
4. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs HP Omen 16 (2023)
5. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
6. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)
7. Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Strix G16
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский