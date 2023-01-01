Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|Area
|998 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.4%
|~72%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Optional
|Liquid metal
|No
|Optional
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|860 grams
|880 / 1140 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +3%
1962
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10743
G16 7630 (2023) +24%
13325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1746
G16 7630 (2023) +13%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14656
G16 7630 (2023) +22%
17941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
