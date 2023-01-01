Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16APH8 or LOQ 15IRH8 – what's better?

Display
Battery
60 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 and LOQ 15IRH8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16APH8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 16APH8
vs
LOQ 15IRH8

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches		 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~70.5%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
Max. brightness
LOQ 16APH8
350 nits
LOQ 15IRH8
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 130 / 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 860 grams 858 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +18%
1962
LOQ 15IRH8
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +24%
10743
LOQ 15IRH8
8642
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +6%
1746
LOQ 15IRH8
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16APH8 +45%
14656
LOQ 15IRH8
10134
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
LOQ 16APH8
7.12 TFLOPS
LOQ 15IRH8
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

