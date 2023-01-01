Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16IRH8 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Display
Battery
86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Dell Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (154.7 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 16IRH8
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~69.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
LOQ 16IRH8 +17%
350 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
1774
Alienware m16 +13%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
11477
Alienware m16 +35%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
1818
Alienware m16 +13%
2060
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
13665
Alienware m16 +69%
23085
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
LOQ 16IRH8
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware m16 +21%
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

