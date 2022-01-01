Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 (16” AMD) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 75 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.8 vs 136.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 (16” AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm
14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 883 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.1% ~89%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Slim 7 (16” AMD) +28%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
2. Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) and Slim 7 (16” AMD)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell Precision 5570 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский