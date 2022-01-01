Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 112.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
4. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Swift X SFX16-52G
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Dell XPS 13 9315

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский