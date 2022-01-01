Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|250 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
