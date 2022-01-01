You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 408-556% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.7 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83.6 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +741% 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.