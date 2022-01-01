Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
48 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 408-556% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.7 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83.6 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +741%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
4. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
5. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or Pro 16 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский