Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.7 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1344 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +113%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
