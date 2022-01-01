Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
4. Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Surface Laptop 5 13.5
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский