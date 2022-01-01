You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 250 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +25% 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +53% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

