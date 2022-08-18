You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

54% sharper screen – 250 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 250 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +257% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

