You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.9% Side bezels 7.9 mm 0.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 250 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 95.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 411 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 12 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 77.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3.2 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.