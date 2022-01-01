Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 0.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 411 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
4. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
5. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
6. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский