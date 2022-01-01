You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 70 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours

76% sharper screen – 250 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 891:1 sRGB color space 100% 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +18% 3.195 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.