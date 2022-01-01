Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
- 76% sharper screen – 250 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.67 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|250 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|891:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|95.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|67%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7368
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|39.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
