You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 70 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

51% sharper screen – 250 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (98.3 vs 112.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~76.9% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 250 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 55 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +280% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.