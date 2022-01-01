Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) or Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 250 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (98.3 vs 112.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
vs
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~76.9%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 250 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

